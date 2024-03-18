Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 638,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,848. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 18,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.