CIBC Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $97.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $63.89. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

