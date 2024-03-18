CIBC Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$2.90

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRZ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Down 1.8 %

About Transat A.T.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.77.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

