Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,077.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
