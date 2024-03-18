Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,077.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

