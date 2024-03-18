Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded up $13.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,769.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,519.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,216.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,592.30 and a 1-year high of $2,813.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

