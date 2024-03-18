Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $32.94.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
