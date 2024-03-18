Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

