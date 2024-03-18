Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.51. 4,315,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

