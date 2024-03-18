Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CHEK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

