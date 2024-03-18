Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.46

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.46 and last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 591942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

