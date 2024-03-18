Chardan Capital Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $0.80

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $1.90 to $0.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS Tech Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 1,425,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 81.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 2,245,124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter worth $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.