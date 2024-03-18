Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Up 18.8%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 114,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 266,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Chakana Copper Stock Up 18.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.