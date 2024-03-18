Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in February

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:CPTN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. 25,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634. Cepton has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cepton by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,325,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cepton by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 477,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cepton by 625.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cepton by 39.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 209,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
