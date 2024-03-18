Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

IPSC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.75. 67,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,835. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

