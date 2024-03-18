CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,256. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

