Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 52-Week High at $240.72

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.72 and last traded at $240.55, with a volume of 405619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Cencora Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,216,895 shares of company stock valued at $992,580,677. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

