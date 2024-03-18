Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in February

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.10. Cembra Money Bank has a 1-year low of C$70.00 and a 1-year high of C$70.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.