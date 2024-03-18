Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CELH stock traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $89.54. 3,492,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,933. Celsius has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.