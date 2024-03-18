Cellebrite DI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,604% compared to the average daily volume of 136 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. 946,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,461. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

