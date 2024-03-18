Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

