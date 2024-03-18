CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 249,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,010. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

