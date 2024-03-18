Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Trimmed by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.7 %

CASY opened at $305.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $277.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

