Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.36

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.36 and last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 39284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAS shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$957.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 0.8297133 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

