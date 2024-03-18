Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,677,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,923 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $545.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

