Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

TAST stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.