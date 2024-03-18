Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 386.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

