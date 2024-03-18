CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $78.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after acquiring an additional 578,622 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

