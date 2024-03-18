CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Up 15.2% in February

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,464.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,583 shares of company stock worth $1,408,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

