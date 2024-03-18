CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock worth $1,408,682. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.47 on Monday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

