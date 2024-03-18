Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
CCSO stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.