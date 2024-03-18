Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

CCSO stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

