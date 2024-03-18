Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Down 6.0 %

AVAV stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. 1,295,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.24 and a 1-year high of $184.61.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

