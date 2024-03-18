Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $4.04 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 75,727,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

