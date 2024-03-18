Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 269,500 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Gold Fields accounts for about 2.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 3.1% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,639,000 after buying an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,268,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

