Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000. NU makes up about 4.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 234.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,619,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,815,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

