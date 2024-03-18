Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Stock Performance
Shares of XPRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 2,000,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $25.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
