Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $392,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,420,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,125,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 261.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

