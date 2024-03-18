Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.25 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $26.77 on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. 8,882,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

