Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 76,232 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up about 1.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $265,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,954,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

