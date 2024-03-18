Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.56. 208,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

