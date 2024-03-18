Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Canada One Mining Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$455,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.06.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
