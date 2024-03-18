Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $150.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 291,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

