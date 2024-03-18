Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $1.25

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
