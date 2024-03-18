Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

