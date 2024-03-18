Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 23,101 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,698,000. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

