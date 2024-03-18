Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.30

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $21.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 4,144 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $634.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

