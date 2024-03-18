CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

