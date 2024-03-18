CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
Shares of CAIXY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.66.
CaixaBank Company Profile
