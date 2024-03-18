Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,245,000 after purchasing an additional 721,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,207 shares of company stock worth $37,537,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $320.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.