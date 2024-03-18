Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 6.4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.54. 211,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 878,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $771.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 163,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 293,306 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,346.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 527,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 512,450 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

