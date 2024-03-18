BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

BYD Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,284. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

