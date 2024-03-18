BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.
BYD Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,284. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.
About BYD
