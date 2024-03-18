BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BV Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVFL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BV Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BV Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in BV Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in BV Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial Price Performance

BVFL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BV Financial has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

About BV Financial

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.