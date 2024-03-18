Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -8.18%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.